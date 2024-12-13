New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of New Jersey Resources worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,956,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,227,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,953,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 618,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 176,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 422,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $395.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

