News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on News from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

News stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. News has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in News by 124.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the third quarter valued at $44,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in News by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in News by 1,815.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in News by 230.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,092,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,951,000 after purchasing an additional 761,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

