Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,328 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after buying an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,651,000 after buying an additional 285,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

