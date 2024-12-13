Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 431 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,228,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $45,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35,084 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,198.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,270.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $958.35. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 117 shares of company stock worth $139,646 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.