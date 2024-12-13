Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,642 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 259,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $88.10 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

