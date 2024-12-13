NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NBY
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.