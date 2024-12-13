NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,136 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citic Securities began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

