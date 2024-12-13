Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.07. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 10,474 shares traded.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Free Report ) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Stories

