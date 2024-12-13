Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $465,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.56 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $192.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.