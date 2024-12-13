Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Global Payments by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 38,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 470.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.41.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 18.83%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

