Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. This represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 759,964 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 541,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,265 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 71,920 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.