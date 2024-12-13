PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 41,885 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $544,086.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,053 shares in the company, valued at $546,268.47. The trade was a 49.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

