Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $169.88 and a one year high of $219.01.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
