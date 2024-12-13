Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $169.88 and a one year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.