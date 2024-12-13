Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Werewolf Therapeutics worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 544,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 157,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.