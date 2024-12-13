Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Radware were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Radware to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.02 million, a PE ratio of -394.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $24.76.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

