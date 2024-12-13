Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 348.50 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 347.46 ($4.40), with a volume of 464390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.35).
Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,878.91. The company has a market cap of £4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Polar Capital Technology Trust
Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.
