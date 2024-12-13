Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 291 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corpay were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Corpay during the third quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Corpay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay stock opened at $361.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.01. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $385.30.

In other Corpay news, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

