Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.28 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,351 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rambus were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Rambus by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Down 1.6 %

RMBS stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

