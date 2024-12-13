Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $711,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 60,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $321.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,190.89 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $198.01 and a 12-month high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYBR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

