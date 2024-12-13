Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 426 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $146.43 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

