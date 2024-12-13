Q1 Earnings Forecast for Westaim Issued By Cormark

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westaim in a report issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Westaim’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Westaim Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WED opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.39. Westaim has a 52 week low of C$3.38 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.31.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

