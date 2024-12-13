Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $69,000 Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,414 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in ICL Group by 2,927,153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 14,636,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635,766 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,689,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in ICL Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after buying an additional 1,360,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in ICL Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,215,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,813,000 after buying an additional 465,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.13 on Friday. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICL

ICL Group Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.