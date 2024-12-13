Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OppFi by 120.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in OppFi by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In related news, Director David Vennettilli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,671.25. This trade represents a 41.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 23,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $155,098.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,782.40. This trade represents a 18.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,450 shares of company stock valued at $971,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $574.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price target on OppFi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

