Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 998.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.53 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.