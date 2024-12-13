Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,715 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 2,757.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 26,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

