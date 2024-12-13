Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 18,126 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Lantronix worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 27.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,198,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,801.68. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hoshi Printer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,617.50. This trade represents a 9.31 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

