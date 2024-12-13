Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

