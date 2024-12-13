Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $107.26 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,884.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,504.74. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $16,638,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,604,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,944,159.76. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

