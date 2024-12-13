Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 43.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 81.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,428. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,084 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 0.1 %

OMF opened at $55.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

