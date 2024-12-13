Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,704 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 101,439 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,157.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 181,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.40 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

