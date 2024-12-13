Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.4% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.