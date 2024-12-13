Quarry LP Decreases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Quarry LP decreased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 51.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,687,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. This trade represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $455.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.38 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.13.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

