Quarry LP Has $30,000 Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Q2 were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5,990.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,008,000 after buying an additional 1,190,274 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $80,788,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 139.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 354,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,490,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 171.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 128,900 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 548 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $57,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,392.95. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $442,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 223,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,690,364. The trade was a 1.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,035 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTWO opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

