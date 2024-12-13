Quarry LP Sells 185 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Quarry LP decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTDR. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $18,747,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 162.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 296,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 10.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,102,000 after buying an additional 214,334 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $56.95 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.33 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,043.55. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $177,221 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

