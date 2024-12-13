Quarry LP Takes $27,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 926 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 400,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 234,148 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 54,775 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 530,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 97.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $32.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.79 million, a PE ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $33.52.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

