QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth about $582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 20.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $41.60 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

