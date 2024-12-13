Raymond Shorrocks Acquires 400,000 Shares of Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX:AQI) Stock

Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX:AQI – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Shorrocks purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$14,800.00 ($9,426.75).

Alicanto Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Get Alicanto Minerals alerts:

About Alicanto Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alicanto Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Sweden. The company explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Greater Falun project and the Sala project located in the Bergslagen region of Sweden. Alicanto Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alicanto Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alicanto Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.