Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.32 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.55). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.58), with a volume of 121,119 shares traded.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £273.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.32.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In other news, insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($12,263.91). Also, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 8,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($12,777.28). 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

