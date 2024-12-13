Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.32 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.55). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.58), with a volume of 121,119 shares traded.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £273.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.32.
Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Real Estate Credit Investments
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Real Estate Credit Investments
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.