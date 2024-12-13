Robert Bazzani Purchases 54,700 Shares of Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bazzani purchased 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,020.20 ($12,751.72).

On Monday, December 2nd, Robert Bazzani purchased 53,333 shares of Mach7 Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$19,946.54 ($12,704.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing, which includes eUnity zero-footprint viewer that connects departmental imaging from across the enterprise to deliver studies to care providers via the EMR.

