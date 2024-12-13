Robert W. Baird Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $68.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 1.42. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $107,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares in the company, valued at $827,039.68. The trade was a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,076 shares of company stock valued at $421,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after buying an additional 142,005 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after buying an additional 38,826 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

