Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Price

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $212.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.60.

IQV stock opened at $200.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.61. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

