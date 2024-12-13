Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Boosted by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $52.16.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,129.97. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

