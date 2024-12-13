Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $244.16 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $258.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

