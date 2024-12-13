Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 45,256 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,762,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,807,686.77. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 90,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,145,033.10.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth about $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 72,831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

