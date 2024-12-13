Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $28.99 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $28,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $210.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average is $195.98. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $169.88 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

