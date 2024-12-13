Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $25,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

