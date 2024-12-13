SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.23.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SBA Communications

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at $7,534,796.04. The trade was a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 32.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $216.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.