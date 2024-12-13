Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,621 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 544,339 shares in the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,779,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $9,850,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

