Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

STX stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $423,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $294,611.60. This trade represents a 58.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock valued at $23,953,746 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,367,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,792,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $937,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $454,477,000 after purchasing an additional 318,416 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,778,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,844,000 after purchasing an additional 405,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.0% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,755,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after acquiring an additional 316,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.