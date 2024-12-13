Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Declines By 40.7%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 574,800 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 15th total of 968,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 159.7 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ashtead Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
